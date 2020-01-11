BILL 10 AND THE CHURCH – The Case of Bishop George Mbulo and Laura Miti

Following a meeting that recently took place at _Healing Word Ministries_ in Lusaka in which at least 200 members of the clergy drawn from various Evangelical and Pentecostal Churches met to discuss Bill 10 and the Nakachinda Committee Report, after an earlier meeting in which selected members of the clergy had met the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs together with two other government officials; those opposed to the Bill have taken to the Press and social media to attack the men and women of God calling them compromised, duped and lacking the intellectual ability to think critically.

I must quickly state that the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) had representation in that meeting through Capital Ministries Overseer, Bishop George Mbulo. The EFZ is a respected Church mother in the country which has proved to be intellectually sound, spiritually sober and operates with a lot of moral integrity. The EFZ has played a key role in the governance issues of this country over the years and has been instrumental in the Constitution Making Processes and Reviews of this great nation from its inception.

From the onset the EFZ did not agree with the the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) that sat to discuss constitutional reforms that produced the contraversial Bill 10 and the not talked about Bill 11 (Public Order Active Bill) of 2019 among many others. The EFZ and the other two mother bodies (CCZ and CCB) wanted to chair the process in order to give confidence to all pilitical players in the country to trust the process. When it proved impossible for them to chair the dialogue they withdraw from the process.

The Controversial Bill 10 was tabled in Parliament last year and reached the Committee Stage in which Parliament through the Speaker resolved to receive submissions from the general public over the bill. The Speaker appointed a Select Committee that was chaired by Nominated MP, Raphael Nakachinda.

The EFZ sent a representation to make submissions to the Nakachinda chaired committee in which it submitted concerns of the general public and its member churches. The EFZ recommended that amendments be made to a number of contentious articles in the Bill.

The EFZ has stated that Nakachinda’s report has adopted at least 90%of its submissions. Both Bill 10 and the Nakachinda Report are in public hands (You can download Bill 10 and the Nakachinda Report from www.parliament.gov.zm).

However, I am amazed and flabbergasted at the wrong perception that some people have maintained on the clergy from the Pentecostal fraternity. There is a clique of people who think that everytime the Pentecostal fraternity engages with the government of the day, they have collected brown envelopes. But if the Catholic or Protestant Clergymen engage with the sitting government, they are clean. This wrong perception must be confronted and challenged.

In Laura Miti’s article which she posted on her Facebook page in a direct attack on Bishop Mbulo title _”Pastor George Mbulo must Not be Misled over Bill 10″_ , she insinuated that the bishop and others were inept of good reasoning and she lamented that it was tragic to note that the clergy were failing to understand how legislation works. Another social commentator named Macdonald Chipenzi alleged that A Lying Spirit had Entered the Clergymen and women who met with the government officials in his article titled _”The 200 + 1 clergymen and Women Assembled By Government on Bill 10: Has The Lying Spirit Entered Their Mouths?”_ The tone in both articles is that those who are discussing Bill 10 in any way (either for or against) with government and parliamentarians have been bribed or at least they are beneficiaries of brown envelopes. Laura Miti and her colleagues have taken a “protest position” against Bill 10, and they want everyone to join their protest. According to them anyone with dissenting views on this issue has a myopic brain that fails to reason and is a beneficiary of bribes from the proponents of the bill. I must state here that this kind of thinking is below average and it betrays the etiquette of intellectual dialogue.

If one concludes that those for Bill 10 or those who have chosen the path of dialogue on the Bill have been paid by its proponents, what will stop others from thinking that those who have taken a “Protest Position” against the Bill have been paid by its antagonists?

The EFZ has chosen a “dialogue route” in addressing the concerns of the bill. And believe me you, _you will insult them today but thank them later_ .

If Laura Miti is questioning the integrity of Bishop Mbulo for choosing the path of dialogue, why won’t her own integrity be questioned for choosing the path of protest?

Moreover, Ms Miti missed it because she unleashed her accusations against the clergy based on hear-say. She admits in her own article that “well, at least that is what Smart Eagles tells us.”

I must reiterate here that we have very similar concerns in far as dealing with issues of Bill 10 is concerned, but we seem to be choosing different paths and approaches in addressing the matter. The Evangelical/Pentecostal clergymen have chosen to dialogue with government while other civil society organizations have chosen to make protests from the roof-tops. Let us respect the path that each has chosen, but I can assure you that the path of dialogue has the potential to produce desired results. Shouts from the roof-tops will just end up as kindergarten noise.

In conclusion, I must state that while the Nakachinda Select Committee Report represents the views of the majority Zambians, what we have on the floor of Parliament is not the Committee Report but the same controversial Bill 10. The Nakachinda Report contains the recommendations that the August House may adopt or reject during the February Sitting.

Therefore, Laura Miti’s concerns are genuine although she must tone down on her sarcasm towards those who seem not to agree with her.

In as much as the members of the clergy who made submissions to the committee are celebrating that the Nakachinda chaired committee adopted most of their recommendations, the February 2020 story may change if the honorable MPs choose to reject the Report and maintain the Bill as it is. Parliament is not always obliged to adopt submissions from Select Committees. _The men and women of God must here be warned never to entertain the idea of taking our MPs by faith._

Considering the mistrust that has characterized this process from inception, the best thing to do for now is to withdraw Bill 10 from Parliament and revise it to include the submissions that the Nakachinda Select Committee adopted. Only after the Bill has been revised to represent the desires of the majority Zambians should it be reintroduced to the August House.

As we dialogue with government on this matter let us ensure that we offer honest, sincere and constructive advice – but be wise enough not to over-trust the politician in power. We must maintain a close prophetic watch on government in order to ensure that the nation is not dribbled into adopting a Bill 10 that only propagates the aspirations of the party in power.

However, we cannot afford to protest our participation in such a vital processe just because we hold divergent views. Dialogue is key if we are to achieve desired results in democratic processes.

The Constitution is a national issue and not a partisan issue. We must always divorce ourselves from partisan politics when we deal with serious issues like the Constitutional Making Processes. We must never forget that it was partisan politicking that caused the failure of the Bill of Rights in 2016. As we talk today the brilliant Bill of Rights 2016 is dead, forgotten and buried. See how partisan politicking has been taking our great nation backwards!

#DialogueIsKey!

God Bless You

God Bless Zambia!

*JPC Ntuntu*

_Pastor and Theologian_ .