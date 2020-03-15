By McDonald Chipenzi

Listening to JUSTICE minister Given Lubinda belabouring explaining why govt insiists on pushing Bill 10 to parliament for a 2nd reading, one cannot avoid arguing that the motive is evil.

The Minister is sweettalking the nation and the MPs to support the Bill based on Cabinet position on some Articles and or clauses that seem to be responding to majority views such as rejection of coalition govt, deputy ministers, removal of retirees from payroll before their benefits are given among others BUT mute on others.

The Cabinet position just like the Select Committee position and recommendations are not Bill 10. Bill 10 remains intact, unchanged and so until it is presented before Parliament for the 2nd reading.

The Notice of Amendments being suggested will only come after the Bill 10 has passed 2nd reading and not the other way round.

All what Justice Minister is doing is hoodwinking the public and parliamentarians into supporting the opening of the Constitution so that the content of Bill 10 is fused in the Constitution.

If truly the motive was clear, not ill or evil, why has it become so hard to WITHDRAW the Bill 10 and incorporate Cabinet position and Select Committee position and recommendations?

The action of the Minister and his cabinet is like a hungry crocodile that lay motionless on the sandbeach like a deadbeast in lure of the unsuspecting victim.

We are aware and can not buy such promisory note on Bill 10. MPs are also aware the motive and am sure will not support or come closer to this beast on a sandbeach.

As we are advised on how to conduct ourselves on Coronavirus e.g. no hugs and handshakes, i wish to advise Zambians too not to hug and handshake Bill 10 regardless of the sweettalks from GOVT. BILL 10 is the Coronavirus of Zambia.

ALUTA CONTINUA