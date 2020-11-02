Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~Kalulushi

MUNDUBILE SAID THE BILL COLLAPSED BECAUSE HH LOCKED UP UPND MPs AT HIS RESIDENCE

PF chief Whip hon MUNDUBILE on ZNBC Sunday interview program said the bill collapsed because HH locked up UPND MPs at his residence. He said they had organised 10 UPND MPs to vote for the bill but because HH locked them up, they could not turn up to vote.

He further said Zambians have lost out an opportunity to have a new constitution that was supposed to see an equal representation of the disabled people, women and youths in parliament.

Bubbling with dimming confidence, he said PF will win 2021 general elections wether bill 10 has collapsed, and he said Zambians will rise against UPND for denying them an opportunity to have a new constitution.

Hon MUNDUBILE is a lawyer and a chief Whip, but to see him lying was a shocking scene and it goes by to say that if the Chief whip can lie, then the intention of Bill 10 was more evil than anyone had thought off.

QUESTIONS

~ How can older people be locked up against their will?

How locked up were they when we watched them streaming live seated waiting for the speaker of the nation assembly to announce the verdict.

~Why lie that delimitation of constituencies will not take place because bill 10 has collapsed when delimitation provision is already in the 2016 constitution, Article 58 and 59?

~Was Bill 10 magically going to make youths, women and the disabled become MPs and give a good representation in Parliament?

Why doesn’t ECL nominate more youths and have an equal representation of youths in parliament?

~We know that the current constitution does not bar the disabled, youths and women to stand for parliamentary seats, and why can’t PF regime encourage them to apply?

~Zambia was declared a Christian nation and what more does PF want? Does PF think by declaring Zambia a Christian nation once more then stealing and looting of public resources by PF regime will end?

We have always said we have llars in governance and everything they dream and think is lying to cover up their misdeeds and here is hon MUNDUBILE lying to Zambians that HH locked up UPND MPs that is why Bill 10 collapsed.

They openly lied that they had mobilized 10 UPND MPs to pass the Bill but their shame that number was no near and cover up, they are now living that HH locked them up.

Not even a stupid fool would believe the cheap propaganda from someone being called a chief Whip.

Surely PF leadership has lost shame such that lying has become their main stay in governance.

Zambians should realise by now that PF eadership has no moral fibre of truth and nothing they will say will be truth.

Zambians have rejected it because they know it was meant to prolong ECL’s stay at the helm of power for long, inturn keeping you in power and shield you from possible prosecution for having looted the country with impunity.

Let hon Mundubile understand that Zambians are against PF regime for subjecting them to poverty and hunger, that is why Bill 10 collapsed because if Zambians were not happy we could have seen them protesting.

The fall of Bill 10 is the fall of ECL and the entire PF regime.