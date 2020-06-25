By McDonald Chipenzi

THE leader of the Opposition, Hon JJ Mwiimbu was and stands right that BILL10 COLLAPSED on June 4 due to lapse of time.

Today, Government Chief Whip, Hon B Mundubile admitted that, indeed, the Bill collapsed on June 4 but the Standing Order Committee chaired by the Speaker rescistated it from death back into the world of the living.

I find this explanation lame and manipulative to say the least and also exhibits the insatiable appetite to push this rejected Bill 10 on the throats of the Zambian PEOPLE.

Hon. Mundubile has scored in his own goal by admitting that Bill 10 collapsed but his claims that the Bill bounced back to life is like in football one claiming that the ball was not netted just because it bounced back.

ARGUING that because it was pushed back by the goalnet despite it crossing the score line. This is the very lame excuse Hon Mundubile wants us believe.

Arguably, has the Standing Order stressing the loss of life of a Bill after six months been amended to allow this resuscitation? If not then the Bill is certified dead.

This team of Bill doctors led by Speaker Matibini cannot have power to resuscitate it. Law must be respected.

It is an illegality to allow a caucus of a few individuals to resurrect a dead bill and ignore the written procedure and rules.

If this comduct is allowed, what will stop the same precendence to be repeated in future on future Bills?

Some people when JJ Mwiimbu RAISED this issue of the collapse of Bill 10 argued and claimed that there was no law on the issue of Bill collapsing due to passage of time.

But today, Chief Whip admitted the Bill collapsed, so which law, procedure or standing orders did Hon Mundubile use to agree with JJ Mwiimbu that Bill 10 collapsed but rescistated by the Standing Order committee?

However, the question also is, which standing orders give the Standing Order Committee chaired by the Speaker power to rescistated a dead Bill?

So country men and women, youth and disabled persons, Bill 10 is dead and cannot be resurrected. Let us allow it to rest until time for normal resurrection comes for other resting bills like Access to information.

Aluta continua!