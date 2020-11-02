Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the Patriotic Front will explain to Zambians how the opposition United Party for National development -UPND- Members of Parliament betrayed them in the constitution reform process.

Lubinda says it is sad that the opposition are celebrating the collapse of Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 which could have cured lacunas in the current constitution.

And the Justice Minister says the collapse of the bill has exposed plans by the opposition to raise issues surrounding President Edgar Lungu’s term of office.

He told journalist at a press briefing in Lusaka today that nothing will stop President Lungu from standing as President because the constitution is clear that he is eligible to contest.

And The Young African Leaders Initiative -YALI- has blamed the opposition United Party for National Development -UPND- for the collapse of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe has since challenged the UPND to take responsibility over the disrupted constitutional reform process.

He said the UPND should have acted above board by upholding national interests as opposed to focusing on narrow partisan interests.

Ntewewe said this at a Press briefing in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, YALI Governance Expert Isaac Mwanza said all Presidential contenders in the 2021 General elections must be ready to have their nominations challenged in the courts of law.

Mwanza says article 52 of the Republican Constitution does not only revolve on challenging President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility but also other Presidential contenders. -ZNBC