BILL 10 DEATH FRUSTRATES PRESIDENT LUNGU
President Edgar Lungu says the collapse of the Constitution amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is frustrating.
The President says those that voted against the Bill are selfish individuals who should never be voted in office again.
He has however disclosed that he is going to be reelected in 2021 and those that killed the Bill will have to pay for the crime they committed.
Further the president has urged the clergy to mobilise members and vote in numbers in the elections.
The President said this when he met members of the clergy in Central Province.
