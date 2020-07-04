President Edgar Lungu says the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 does not give him authority to stay in power forever, but intends to cure the lacunas existing in the current national document.
The Head of State said this Friday afternoon when he met traditional leaders in Livingstone as part of his two day working tour of Southern Province that concludes today, Saturday.
President Lungu says the bill wants to correct among other issues, the resolution of succession disputes that have characterized chiefdoms, some of which have led to deaths.
He says anyone can claim to be chief with the current constitution because it does not give clear guidelines on the resolution of chiefdom disputes, including land boundaries.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has called on traditional leaders to compel their Members of Parliament to engage government on their behalf. He says MPs walking out of Parliament and refusing to engage government is disadvantaging their electorates from benefiting from the national cake.
Umwanakashi nga akukana tabapatikisha
Iyooooooooo
Umwanakashi nga akukana tabapatikisha, HONESTLY I FEEL SORRY FOR THE MAN WHO CAN NOT SEE WHAT IS PLAINLY BEFORE HIM, SUCH MEN DIE OUT OF DEPRESSION, BECAUSE THE PAIN AND THE REALIZATION OF WHAT WILL FOLLOW WILL BE TOO GREAT TO SWALLOW, AND OF COURSE THE VERY PEOPLE FEEDING OFF HIS BREASTS WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO WASH THEIR HANDS AND SAY “WE TOLD YOU SIR BUT YOU COULD NOT LISTEN” BEFORE THEY SHAKE OFF THE THE DUST FROM THEIR FEET AND VANISH FOR GOOD.
But the fact is that we the Zambian people don’t need it.
Spot on!
Lame duck president…
Still campaigning for Bill 10. Why not respect standing orders of Parliament and accept that it is dead. If it doesn’t why spend a lot of money buying MPs?
Sir bill 10 is outdated! So is the PF and its government!! Bally is in fashion now…….am sure relevant wing have briefed you by now