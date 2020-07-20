McDonald Chipenzi writes:

BILL 10 DUSTED AND BURIED FINALLY!

By McDonald Chipenzi

It is with great excitement and joy to learn that the Standing Order Committee of Parliament has just resolved to adjourn the House sine die tomorrow.

This follows the covid-19 fatal attack on the members of the House and the institution in General leaving a trail of fatalities on the members of parliament and staff.

This is as it should be and a sign of responsible leadership by the Committee and its presiding Officers.

According to my intelligence, the Speaker will be virtually announcing this development to the nation tomorrow while members of parliament may not be needed to attend tomorrow’s scheduled sitting of the House.

This means that Bill 10 is dusted and its funeral procession ending officially. It was a long, frustrating and ragged path and journey indeed for both the pro and Anti Bill 10 stakeholders.i

As it is often said, when God is with you, who can be against you? No weapon or billboards formed against you will prosper.

Bravo the Standing Order Committee of Parliament, the Speaker of the National Assembly and Managment at the Assembly and Anti Bill MPs and stakeholders. We have fought a good battle and ran our race dedicatedly .

It is now time to resort to our normal businesses without the aches, frustrations. stresses and fears from Bill 10.

To our pro Bill 10 colleagues, democracy is democracy. The majority have won including Covid-19. You can now bring down your Billboards or replace the messages with other pertinent issues like COVID-19 fight.

We will meet again over another controversial issue in future as these are never in short supply. BILL 10 is now over.

Let us wait official announcement tomorrow from the Speaker…for now it’s Chawama sana.

Alutaaaaa continuaaaa.

I submit.