There’s no need for the Patriotic Front to pretend they are not affected by their failure to amend the Constitution through Bill 10.

They have tried all sorts of manipulative and corrupt schemes to get Bill 10 through but failed.

And today they want to claim the failure of Bill 10 is a victory for them. How? Nonsense! They should simply admit failure after wasting so much public resources and time.

Bill 10 was theirs, and theirs alone. They were the only stakeholders of Bill 10. If not, who else was with them in Bill 10?

This was a scheme to perpetuate their corrupt regime. It was a scheme to give Edgar Lungu an assured third term. Under the current Constitution Edgar doesn’t qualify to stand for a third time. If he does put his name on the ballot paper it will be in violation of the Constitution. And the Zambian people will teach him a lesson he will never forget.

We now call upon all Zambians of good will to defend the Constitution from being violated by Edgar and his minions who are scared of losing power because of the many crimes and abuses they have committed.

Edgar doesn’t qualify to stand as a presidential candidate in 2021. He will only do so illegally. Even his Constitutional Court – a court that always rules in his favour – will not be able to protect him from the decision of the people to stop his third term bid.

The failure of Bill 10 has really complicated Edgar’s third term bid.