By DARIUS CHOONYA

The Vice President Inonge Wina has blamed the opposition UPND members of Parliament for the failure of the Constitution amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 at second reading.

Ms. Wina says the UPND law makers will have themselves to blame for ignoring the wishes of Zambians.

She however says despite the failure of Bill 10, government will continue with the delimitations of constituencies which perhaps will give relief to Parliamentarians.

Mrs Wina said this in Parliament when responding to a question from Nakonde Member of Parliament Yizukanji Siwanzi who wanted to know the fate of the delimitation process after the collapse of the bill.

But Alliance for Community Action Executive Director Laura Miti says the Vice president should not mourn about the bill because it was horrible.

And TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe hopes that the government will learn that being in power does not give them the right to bulldoze their way in national matters.