It is a dark day for Zambia, opposition NDC president Chishimba Kambwili has said.
Commenting on the fall of Bill number 10 in Parliament, Kambwili a former Minister said he will not celebrate. He said Zambians have lost an opportunity to amend the constitution.
Kambwili said Bill 10 had some progressive clauses which should have been adopted. He said not all clauses were bad in Bill 10.
The NDC Leader said the Bill has fallen due to arrogance of the PF leadership. He said PF should have sat with the opposition and other stakeholders before going to Parliament.
Kambwili said there is no winner and loser and has asked all stakeholders to learn from what has happened. He said Given Lubinda as Justice Minister must have prevailed and give guidance from lessons of the NCC under MMD which PF opposed.
He said there is no way each president who is elected should change the constitution. He has urged President Lungu to learn from what has happened and stop listening to surrogate opposition parties and NGOs who were misleading him.
Kambwili said political party leaders need to be sincere to each other and put the interest of the country first.
The NDC leader was speaking late this afternoon shortly after Bill number 10 fall in Parliament.
But the main opposition UPND immediately went into celebrating saying the PF has been defeated.
Really, this man can’t analyse issues. It’s a great day because the forces of darkness have been defeated. Do you expect to Lungu to come up with something that where you can sit down and negotiate? Haven’t you seen enough of Lungu’s manuvers and political gymnastics to be suggesting that. You should probably join your elder brother and become a pastor. You seem a bit naive to be a politician to deal with Lungu. Maybe it’s not your calling. You have appealed your case, I would expect you to put those issues in your appeal and leave the issuing of statements related to your case to your lawyers until such a time your case is finalized. What can stop Simusamba to go and doctor the case record now since your lawyers have not been issued with the case judgement? Try to differentiate between politics and law and save yourself from future problems.
Sir it’s only common sense that if a cup of tea is laced with poison, discard it and make a fresh brew!! This give the people of Zambia to draw a constitution that will stand the test of time not one tailored to stroke small egos!!
This man has failed to learn from what
Happens in this world.I thought he would
Come out wiser from prison. How can a
Ruling party and opposition agree?Then
There would be no need for opposition party.
Dr Kambwili, please dont take the route Sean Tembo took in betraying the opposition alliance. If you are serious about strengthening the opposition alliance, then avoid lame statements which betrays the position of the opposition and numerous Zambians on the draconian Bill 10.