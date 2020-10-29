BILL 10 HAS FALLEN.

We wish to convey our profound congratulations to our gallant MPs, other MPs from other parties and their Independent counterparts, for standing on the right side of history.

Bill 10 was a diabolical idea from an evil regime that had sought to entrench itself against the will of the people. The Bill has been permanently buried today never to rear its ugly head.

Our congratulations are further extended to the Civil Society Organisations, progressive Churches but most critically and importantly, to all the people of Zambia for resoundingly rejecting dictatorship and corruption that Bill 10 was seeking to legitimize.

May God bless all of you and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President

UPND