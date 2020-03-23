Kindly take note that Bill 10 has not and has never been amended, it’s the same Bill 10 word for word that was introduced to parliament by Given Lubinda.

The frequent lie you’ll hear from PF stooges is that the Bill has changed, a lie that was first propagated by Tutwa Ngulube in a debate with former LAZ President Linda Kasonde.

They keep referring to the recommendations of the select committee which are not binding, are not part of Bill 10 and will not be debated on the floor of the house.

BILL 10 is still BILL 10, and even when a vote is cast, it will be on BILL 10, it will not be on the select committee report, PERIOD.!!!

By parliamentary procedure this Bill CANNOT BE AMENDED until after a vote is conducted.

So don’t be cheated that they’ve amended it, procedure doesn’t allow them to amend it at this stage- NDC