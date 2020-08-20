BILL 10 IS AN ATTEMPT BY LOOTERS OF PUBLIC RESOURCES TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY STAY IN POWER FOREVER – Simata.

…. _as he assures the Zambians that 300 days from today, Zambia will have a new president in the name of Hakainde Hichilema_

UPND Kabwata constituency Information and publicity secretary, Mainda Simata described the infamous Bill number 10 as evil! Mr Simata, said that Bill number 10 was nothing but a desperate document brought by the PF to allow them stay in power.

Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s ‘Blunt Talk’, Mr Simata said that Bill 10 is a bill that has been born out of the pit of hell because it has so many inequalities. He said this was the reason why most Zambians have rejected it countless times.

Mr Simata, said that Zambian people will not allow a small group of people whose interest is to enrich themselves and remain in power to highjack the Zambian constitution through the backdoor. He said that if the government is not willing to engage the citizens of this country, then Bill number 10 will and does not represent the aspirations of the Zambian people.

The UPND official wondered where the proponents of Bill 10 was getting the funding to travel the whole country advocating for the dead Bill.

Asked why UPND is against Bill number 10, Mainda Simata said Bill number 10 seeks to delete article 189 which mandates employers to repay a person who’s owed pension benefits on the employer’s payroll until that person paid his or her pension benefits. He said that article 266 in the bill is meant to bar president Hakainde Hichilema from standing in next year’s general elections. Additionally, Bill number 10 seeks to abolish industrial court which protects the Zambian workers. Today, many Zambians are being mistreated by the foreigners, the Chinese in their own country, what more when this Bill abolishes Industrial court?

“The Patriotic Front, knows that they will not get the 50+ 1 % , this is the reason why they want this bill because they think that they will get a coalition with other small Political parties to form government. To put rejected Political parties together is illegal as they do not represent the interest of the Zambian people. They are rejected! 50+1% must still stand”, stated Simata.

In his concluding remarks, Mr Mainda Simata just tore the Bill number 10 copy to signify the end of the Bill.

UPND MEDIA TEAM