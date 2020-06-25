By George Lemba

Chief Government Parliamentary Whip Brian Mundubile has conceeded the elapsing of Constitutional amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 for exceeding it’s lifespan of six months as provided for under standing orders of parliament.

Mr. Mundubile who was addressing the media this morning at parliament building said the amendment bill which was placed on the order paper on December 4th,2019 was meant to be concluded by or before 4th June 2020 during which period the same could not happen as parliament ‘adjourned prematurely’ due to COVID.

He said the standing orders committee chaired by Speaker Patrick Matibini yesterday voted to defer the bill on request from Justice Minister Given Lubinda to a date not later than the last day of the current sitting.

The question that begs an answer however is why vote to defer a bill whose lifespan had expired at the time of the vote. Why wasn’t it subjected to a vote while it still had life remaining despite the ‘premature adjournment’.Why ask for oxygen to rescusitate a corpse that has been in the morgue for 20 days.

By 5th June, 2020,Bill 10 had died a natural death as its lifespan had expired. Why and with which authority did the standing orders committee sit to debate and vote on a dead bill which by 24th June had been legally and procedurally dead for 20 days?

What we expected the Minister of Justice yesterday was to inform the house and the nation that his ministry was to bring a fresh Bill number 100 following the collapsing and eventual dying of Bill 10 of 2019.

Procedurally, Speaker Matibini knows that a dead Bill cannot be discussed in its current form unless as a fresh one.

We therefore wish to commend the UPND and Independent Independent Members of Parliament who gallantry resisted the enactment of the useless Bill 10 despite the pressure and intimidations.

The UPND wishes to place it on record that it is not in anyway opposed to constitutional amendments done in the correct manner taking into consideration views of the masses.The Party and it’s MPs stand ready to participate in a process devoid of arrogance but Consensus.