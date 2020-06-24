The PF sponsored Bill 10 has lapsed due to passage of time.

Sources say Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini this morning called leaders of the house at Parliament and told them that according to standing orders, if the bill is not deliberated and passed within 6 months, it automatically collapses.

Bill 10 was presented in December last year and lapsed on 4th June.

The only way now is for PF to restart the whole process all over again.

This morning, Justice Minister Given Lubinda made an application that the notorious Bill 10 be extended to 30 the June apparently in a bid to buy some opposition MP.

But technically the Bill 10 which was introduced on 4th December has already expired though the PF argue that they don’t count the Covid 19 induced adjournment.

PF were then advised that they withdraw the Bill but after further bribery efforts they have resolved that it comes forth in the afternoon. It is most likely they have bought some MPs to vote with them.

A bill lifespan is 6 months thereafter its no longer to be considered. -ZWD