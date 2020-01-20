THE content of Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 are destructive to the fabric of our democracy, says Chapter One Foundation.

And Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu says PF can never be trusted with changing the constitution because the process they are carrying out is a fraud.

Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde insisted that the net effect of changing the Constitution by the PF government is to turn Zambia into a one party dictatorship.

During a public discussion organised by News Diggers, Eden University, Prime Television, Osisa, and Chapter One Foundation on the topic, “Bill 10, what is the way forward?” at Hotel InterContinental in Lusaka on Friday, Kasonde said Bill 10 was illegal and unconstitutional.

She said the proposed clauses in the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 would bring division in the country.

“It is illegal and unconstitutional. The contents of Bill Number 10 are destructive to the fabric of our democracy. So, why do we say that the enactment is unconstitutional? While the current Constitution as amended in 2016 was not exactly what the people of Zambia had asked for when they made presentations to the technical committee…it does contain most of the recommendations that the technical committee made. Is it perfect? No, but it is by far the best Constitution that Zambia has seen to date in terms of providing checks and balances on the executive power and providing benchmarks against which any action done under the Constitution must be tested,” Kasonde said.

The former Law Association of Zambia president argued that Bill No. 10 in its current form does not promote values and principles that were contained in Article 8 of the Constitution.

“In terms of legislation, any amendment to the constitution, any alteration must provide values and principles as contained in article 8 and must also promote democratic governance, same with Article 61 of the Constitution. And everyone in Zambia, including the President of Zambia [Edgar Lungu] must comply with the Constitution,” she said.

“When you test Bill No. 10 against the values and principals of the democratic governance, we as Chapter One Foundation argue that the provisions of Bill 10 do not conform to those values and principles [of the Constitution] which is now making it unconstitutional. We argue that the President and the Cabinet and the National Assembly cannot enact the values and principles because Bill No.10 as a product does not promote the values and principles I have stated in Article 8.”

Kasonde said democracy preserves the dignity and fundamental rights of individuals to achieve social justice and foster economic development of community.

She said democracy strengthens cohesion in society and enhances national tranquility.

“Democracy is the best way to achieve objectives. It is also the only political system that has the capacity for self-correction. Our democracy assumes that power is vested in the people. And if any fundamental change has to be made to our Constitution, it is we the people of Zambia who decide why and how to make those changes,” Kasonde said.

On morality and ethics, Kasonde said measuring illegality based on one religion in a multi-religious nation would leave the Christianity clause to abuse based on feelings and interpretations of individuals.

Kasonde said the Christianity clause would bring division and disunity in the country in that it seeks to measure some citizen against their faith.

“Zambia is a Christian nation by declaration. That is merely an aspiration. What Bill No.10 seeks to do is to introduce citizen’s rights and ethics as a measure against which actions can be declared. So, why is that a problem? There are many Christian denominations in our country. And it is for the very reason that not all Christian denominations are agreed on the interpretation of Christianity,” she said.

“Allowing Christian morality to be a measure of illegality leaves it to ordinary individuals to judge what is Christian based on their own personal and Christian understanding and interpretation. Also, not all Zambians are Christian. Why should their actions be measured by the standards of another faith? In law, there is a principle that laws must be clear and not capable of having several meanings. It will be impossible for law and Christian morality and ethics to meet this standard.”

Kasonde said many provisions contained in Bill 10 prohibit democracy and seek to promote a one party state.

She said amending Article 116 sub-section 3 would allow ministers to stay in office during general election.

“The introduction of coalition government where the 50 per cent plus One vote is not met at the first run, this of course will allow the leading candidate, even if, he has not attained 50 per cent plus one to negotiate with another presidential candidate to meet the 50 per cent + 1 threshold. Now Zambians have consistently said to the technical committee that they want a government based on a majoritarian government and this would defeat the purposes of 50 per cent + 1 clause,” she said.

Kasonde said Bill 10 removes the rights of political parties to share information on social and economic programmes and ideologies.

She wondered how Zambians would choose a political party to support in the absence of adequate information about that political party.

Kasonde said the amended Article 88 under Bill No. 10, proposes to remove the citizens’ rights to comment on the deliberations, statement or decision of the national assembly.

“The proposed amendments to article 94, allows the President to push through a decision that does not get the approval of the National Assembly after it has been rejected by the National Assembly three times. Bill No. 10 removes the requirement for the President to consult the Civil Service Commission over the appointments of the Secretary to the Cabinet and the Secretary to the Treasury. The removal of the National Assembly oversight on the contraction of debt and over the powers of the executive to enter into international agreements on behalf of the entire country. This is a great example of lack of constitutionalism and the removal of checks and balances,” Kasonde said. “The President will be able to appoint a tribunal to remove a judge; whereas those powers used to rest in the Judicial Complaints Commission. This means that the executive, the President, will have a greater control over how a judge can be removed.”

She said by changing the Constitution, the PF government was seeking to win the 2021 general elections.

“The effects of the clauses that I have highlighted would make it easier for whoever is in government, in this case the PF, to win elections and to stay in power. Depending on how far the powers are abused, the net effect will be to turn Zambia into a one party dictatorship,” said Kasonde.

And Mwiimbu, leader of the opposition in Parliament, said the power of changing a constitution was in the people of Zambian, not parliamentarians.

Mwiimbu said a committee of Parliament had no power to remove or reject what is in Bill 10.

He said the parliamentary select committee only recommended changes that should be made to the bill.

“I was one of those who were supposed to be sitting on this select committee. I refused. I refused because I knew that the whole process was a fraud. I cannot be part and parcel of the fraudulent process,” he said.

“You have heard, where a member of a select committee was telling us that the committee rejected certain recommendations. The committee of Parliament has no power whatsoever to reject anything that is in Bill No. 10. The committee merely advises Parliament and that advice that is given by the committee is never binding on anybody. It is not binding.”

Mwiimbu said Bill 10 should be withdrawn because it lacks merit and aspirations of the Zambians.

“The movers of this Bill No.10 don’t want it. The same PF went and presented to that select committee, rejecting certain clauses. If they don’t want it themselves and ourselves and the people don’t want it, who wants this Bill 10? If the PF government are uncomfortable, the government of the day are not comfortable of Bill No. 10 and the majority of Zambians are not comfortable, we should withdraw this Bill. Let’s go back to the drawing board so that the people of Zambia give themselves a new bill that is acceptable to the people of Zambia,” said Mwiimbu.