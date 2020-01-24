BILL-10 IS JUST FOR RIGGING 2021,

HON. JACK MWIMBU HIGHLIGHTS,

IT IS THE ONLY WAY PF .THINK THEY CAN WIN,

1. RUBBERSTAMP PARLIAMENT,

2. JUDICIAL USURPATION

3. CONSTITUTIONAL LACUNAS,

4. ELECTIONS MANIPULATION

5. ECONOMIC MISMANAGEMENT

6. CONTINUED CORRUPTION THEFT

7. OPPOSITION INTOLERANCE

8. CADRE-TERROR

9. ANTI-TONGA-LOZI-NORTHWEST TRIBALISM

10. POOR &/OR NO PLANNING

ETC.

The destructive PF government wants to extensively dilute the authority and autonomy of parliament by repealing Articles 68,69,70,71 and 72 of the constitution of Zambia. They have proposed to relegate the law pertaining nominations, election and vacation of members of parliament to subsidiary legislation. Fellow citizens please note that once they relegate the aforementioned law to subsidiary legislation, they will introduce provisions that will render MPS and parliament impotent. The motivation to repeal the articles hereinbefore mentioned is highly mischievous and provocative. How can they retain the qualification, nominations, election and vacation of councillors in the constitution and relegate that mps to subsidiary legislation?

HON. JACK MWIMBU.