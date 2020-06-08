By MacDonald Chipenzi

As parliament resumes sitting tomorrow, for a new session, the first ever since the coronavirus broke out in the country, there is unlikelihood that Bill 10 will be discussed.

Actually, information reaching me is that Bill 10 will be delayed either intentionally or unintentionally for one reason or another but certainly the limited numbers to pass the Bill 10 to 2nd and 3rd reading have been the painful boil in the flesh of the sponsors of the Bill.

Therefore, Bill 10 won’t be the first item of debate tomorrow when parliament resumes sitting perhaps even the entire week.

Delay may be also to enable those ministers who are also MPs who tested +ve of Coronavirus a few days ago to recover and participate in the deliberations whenever the debate will be on the Bill.

Another reason for delay may be that parliament may divide its membership of 167 to comform with the requirement of SI 21 and 22 on the numbers to assemble at a given time of 50.

So, MPs may be undergoing orientation and will have to learn to use the conferencing facilities away from each other to avoid breaking health guidelines on Coronavirus.

However, let us all STAY focused and ensure that Bill 10 does not pass through during the veil of the night.

