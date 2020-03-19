Kabwe Central PF Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube, earlier in the day insinuated, on his Facebook page, that the Bill number 10 was entirely designed to target one individual whom many commenters guessed could be Opposition Leader, Hakainde Hichilema.
Mr Ngulube, who has been an ardent advocate of the said Bill, showed a lot of excitement while the entire process was on going in Parliament. He kept “updating” his followers with exciting posts which looked to favor the ruling party.
“…WE HAVE DONE IT. IT’S OVER AND OVER FOR SOMEONE.” the Law maker posted.
The post sparked a lot of debate as followers wanted to know who it was “over for”. Many Facebookers expressed annoyance at the fact that the PF had spent millions of Kwacha on this Bill, labouring hard to convince the entire Nation that the bill was in National interest only for Mr Ngulube to publicly show that indeed an individual was the target.
The Bill 10 debate was brought to an abrupt pause and adjourned Sine Die (adjourned without setting a date for the next hearing) after Mazabuka Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo raised on a point of Order stating that the matter was active in court and needed the Speakers serious ruling whether it was in order to continue debating a matter before the Courts.
Mr. Nkombo reminded the Speaker that there was precedence to such matters as he (the Speaker) had stopped the House from debating the impeachment motion stating that it was active before the Courts.
Oh! Yes. It looks like Bill 10 is taking too long to pass in parliament, Tutwa’s mouth is itching for the announcement. “HH will never rule, WE HAVE BEEN TELLING YOU”. TUTWA can’t wait, but like how God works, the evil is out in the open before time! The doubting Tomases can now see for themselves, BILL 10 HAS BEEN THE BASIS FOR PF TALK THAT HH WILL NEVER RULE. It drains the PF energy to imagine bill 10 flopping, why? They fear the coming embarrassment of seeing HH president against their vow to the contrary. That is why they are panicking. Bill 10 is for them to keep their stolen public resources, it is for them to ward off imminent prosecution for abuse of power, raping of the constitution and for corruption. Heavy bribes are lined up for the soft hearted opposition MPs if only they can vote for the evil bill 10. And so we know, it means a UPND MP who votes for the bill is saying he doesn’t want HH to rule. Why should he remain in UPND? Such MP dismisses oneself from the party. And to TUTWA, thanks for letting the cat out, we are now vindicated when we say PF never means we’ll for the people, spending resources in NDF, in Bill 10 just to bar 1 individual from the presidency. Soon and very soon you will realize that you do not hold the destiny of others and that the people are always more powerful than you.