Kabwe Central PF Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube, earlier in the day insinuated, on his Facebook page, that the Bill number 10 was entirely designed to target one individual whom many commenters guessed could be Opposition Leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Ngulube, who has been an ardent advocate of the said Bill, showed a lot of excitement while the entire process was on going in Parliament. He kept “updating” his followers with exciting posts which looked to favor the ruling party.

“…WE HAVE DONE IT. IT’S OVER AND OVER FOR SOMEONE.” the Law maker posted.

The post sparked a lot of debate as followers wanted to know who it was “over for”. Many Facebookers expressed annoyance at the fact that the PF had spent millions of Kwacha on this Bill, labouring hard to convince the entire Nation that the bill was in National interest only for Mr Ngulube to publicly show that indeed an individual was the target.

The Bill 10 debate was brought to an abrupt pause and adjourned Sine Die (adjourned without setting a date for the next hearing) after Mazabuka Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo raised on a point of Order stating that the matter was active in court and needed the Speakers serious ruling whether it was in order to continue debating a matter before the Courts.

Mr. Nkombo reminded the Speaker that there was precedence to such matters as he (the Speaker) had stopped the House from debating the impeachment motion stating that it was active before the Courts.