BILL 10 MEETING DISRUPTION IRKS LAZ

The Law Association of Zambia LAZ says it is in the process of reviewing CCTV video footage depicting what transpired at the public forum on the constitution amendment bill number 10 which was disrupted by some suspected party cadres.

LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa has vowed to get to the bottom of the issue as it paints a bad picture internationally on the democracy of the country.

He has also disclosed that according to sources the cadres were hired to disrupt the meeting.

And UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says what transpired on Monday evening is a clear indication that law and order has broken down.

On Monday evening, over 50 political party cadres stormed Intercontinental Hotel and disrupted a public forum organized by the Law Association, to discuss constitutional bill number.