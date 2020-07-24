BILL 10 NOT DEAD- LUBINDA

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has maintained that the constitution amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is not dead despite Parliament adjourning sine die.

Parliament adjourned sine die on Tuesday this week due to the coronavirus pandemic which affected some Members of Parliament and National Assembly staff.

Mr Lubinda wondered why some opposition political parties and civil society organisations have continued to de-campaign a dead bill.

The Justice Minister has insisted that Bill ten will be tabled on the floor of the house once parliament resumes.

Meanwhile, Mr Lubinda has termed as satanic ,people celebrating the death of the two Members of Parliament who were considered to be in support of Bill ten.

Credit: HotFM