By McDonald Chipenzi

BILL 10 REJECT DESPITE THE DANGLING OF THE COUNCIL OF PARAMOUNT CHIEFS.

Mr Raphael Nakacinda’s Bill 10 in Barotseland has been botched and those who have sanctioned his crisscrossing of the country to “sell” his unsellable product in the Select committee Report must be gnashing their teeth..

It has turned sour. His proclamation that the BRE had endorsed Bill 10 has been rejected.

Instead, the BRE succinctly stated in the statement below that: …”BRE unanimously resolved to reject…Bill 10 and that it should be withdrawn from Parliament”

Desperation is a virus like Corona.