Bill 10 second reading set

PARLIAMENT will this monthend vote on Constitutional Bill no 10 which seeks to remove lacunas in the Republican constitution.

Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia, Cecilia Mbewe stated in a statement to Millennium Radio that the House will consider the second reading stage of the Constitution amendment Bill of 2019 on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

She advised all Members of Parliament to be physically present at the main Parliament Buildings on the date to facilitate voting.

Ms Mbewe said while members of Parliament were free to follow proceedings from other places with good internet connectivity, MPs should ensure they are at the main building on the announced day.

She also advised the public to follow the proceedings on Parliament television and radio or other available platforms.