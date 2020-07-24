By Agness Changala-Katongo

Makebi Zulu says the set back suffered on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10, following the adjournment of Parliament on Tuesday, is not a defeat on President Edgar Lungu.

And Zulu, who is Eastern Province minister has insisted that Bill 10 will be on the order paper whenever Parliament resumes sitting.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Zulu was asked if the setback was a defeat on President Lungu, in response, Zulu said Bill 10 was not dead and those celebrating are doing it prematurely.

“Bill is not dead. It’s not dead. We have adjourned. We have business of the House which we will finish when we re-open. The celebration is premature. The circumstances themselves are justifiable enough for the Bill to continue,” Zulu said.

Asked on the arguments by those opposed to the Bill that it’s time to be debated lapsed, Zulu said there was no rule that talks about tile frame.

“There is no rule that talks about time frame. You see we set our own rules in the Standing Orders Committee, okay. There is nothing in the standing orders that provides for the time frame.The same manner that we chose to adjourn now, before the end of the session is the same way we are going to deal with Bill 10 because the reason why we have not debated Bill 10 this time and last time is the same,” he said.

“It is not anybody’s wanting that things should go this way. It is not anybody who made it happen this way so that won’t work.”

He said those opposed to Bill 10 were jittery and scared that it was more likely to pass.

“It is just fear that Bill 10 is more likely than not, to pass and that is really making them jittery. Bill 10 will pass and we will debate it when we re-open Parliament and that I can assure you,” Zulu said.

He said assuming that National Assembly does not open this year, and only opens in January next year, Bill 10 will still be on the order paper.

Zulu said the PF was still on Bill 10 because it was in the best interest of Zambians that it is debated and passes.

He added that those opposing Bill 10 just lost a case in court which was filed two weeks ago in an attempt to stop the process.

Asked who he was refering to, Zulu said he was referring to Jack Mwiimbu.

Mwiimbu is the UPND Monze Central member of Parliament and leader of the opposition in Parliament who sought judicial review in the High Court to halt Bill 10 debate as it lapsed on June 4, 2020.

However, High Court judge Sharon Newa dismissed his application on the basis that it was not fit for investigation among other reasons.

Mwiimbu has since refreshed his application in the Court of Appeal to ensure that the debate on the Constitutional Amendment bill number 10 of 2019 is discontinued.

Zulu said Mwiimbu filed his case two weeks ago and lost it a week ago.

He said the judgement was very clear that the court could not interfere with the internal process of National Assembly.

“He filed a case two weeks ago and he lost it a week ago and the judgment of the court is very clear. In short they can’t interfere with the internal processes of the National Assembly. We set our own rules and abiding by those rules,” said Zulu.

He said what opposers of Bill 10 were doing was an attempt to sway people’s from it.

Zulu said those celebrating that Bill 10 was over can enjoy their momentary celebration but they would have to go back to their senses at some point, debate the issues in Bill 10, debate properly, level headedly and make the people of Zambia understand.