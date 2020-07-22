BILL 10 STILL ACTIVE- YTALI

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) says the adjournment of parliament does not mark the end of the controversial constitution amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 as it is still active on the floor of the house.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza is optimistic that debate on Bill number 10 will be revived in the next sitting of parliament.

Mwanza contends that parliament has the authority to return to the table all business that has been cut short in the just ended session due to the unforeseen emergence beforehand.

He further states that YALI will continue sensitizing the general public on clauses contained in the bill 10 despite parliament adjourning.

Parliament yesterday adjourned sine die due COVID-19.

Credit: Radio Phoenix