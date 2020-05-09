By Mirriam Chabala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says COVID-19 has made it difficult for members of parliament to sensitize their people about Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 due to restrictions on mass gatherings.

In an interview, however, Lubinda said Bill 10 was still popular and did not require any marketing, hence, Parliament would proceed to debate it once sittings resumed.

“Mass gatherings which I wanted, MPs to use to educate people on Bill 10 have not been allowed, just as you know. But Bill 10 is currently in Parliament, it was presented for second reading. So when Parliament resumes, we shall continue with second reading. Whether there is COVID-19 or not, whether there are mass gatherings or there are no mass gatherings, whether people are going to listen to their members of parliament or not, the Bill was presented to Parliament for second reading. The statement I made after Parliament adjourned was that ‘this recess will be an opportunity for members of parliament to go and inform the people further’. I did not say that this process is required before Bill 10 goes for second reading. I did not say that Bill 10 had been withdrawn for consultations, no. Bill 10 is already in Parliament for second reading,” said Lubinda.

“But because of COVID-19 which stopped Parliament from sitting and because of government measures like social distancing, wearing of masks, avoidance of gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID, obviously members of parliament have not had the opportunity to go and meet their constituents in the manner that I envisaged. However, Bill 10, as soon as Parliament resumes, it will be handled by Parliament because it is on the floor of the House for second reading and it is still popular, it does not require to be marketed. We just wanted to educate people further during this recess but that has not happened due to COVID. However, that does not still mean that the Bill has been withdrawn for consultations.”