George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt provincial Chairman

To build TRUST, a leader must exibit competence, connection and character. A gift/talent can take you to a mountain top but character keeps you there. British politician and writer John Morley observed,”No man can climb out beyond the limitations of his own character.” Weak character is limiting.

I remember in 2016, President Lungu had a press briefing at state house and challenged Zambians that they had a bad reading culture. He signed off a constitution and threw a pen on the table. He told Zambians that he was a lawyer who understood the constitution very well. But you see, whenever you lead people, its as if they consent to take a journey with you. The way that trip is going to turn out is predicted by your character. With good character, the longer the trip is, better it seems.

I wonder why he never saw that the constitution needed some reforms. Poor character is like a time bomb ticking away, Its only a matter of time before it blows up a person’s ability to perform and the capacity to lead.

As a leader, you can only earn respect by making sound decisions, by admitting your mistakes and by putting whats best for your followers and organisation ahead of their personal agendas. Its now clear President lungu is a small mind and state house is too big for him. He can’t fight corruption neither can he help the country in anyway to come out of this economic quagmire. He lucks capacity. The only thing that will walk back with the mourners of PF next year and will refuse to be burried ; is the bad governance, corruption, Bill 10, unemployment and a very poor economy. (Icikwanka bacimwena kumampalanya) Indeed Zambians have seen for themselves how deaf this Government has been to the cries of the people. It will be a grave mistake to usher them in power next year. Please lets register in big numbers and vote them out.