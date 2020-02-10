[By Melvin Chisanga]

TODAY allow me to use an analogy from gambling as I look at Bill 10. Have you ever done any kind of betting? Those that have done betting of any kind know the value of the last coin and will relate with the title of my article very well. If know, you know.

A lot has been said pertaining to the soon-to-be-retabled amendment Bill 10 of 2019. Great minds from different walks of life in the land have stated their positions either for or against the bill. Courtesy of the freedom of speech and the diversity of both print and electronic media houses and platforms, the flow of information concerning this matter has been fairly good, albeit more still needs to be done. Notwithstanding this fact, however, am alive to the fact that there’s still a vast majority of people that either have not understood why the gap between the proponents and the opponents of Bill 10 keeps widening or indeed the difference between the bill itself and the recommendations of the select committee.

Having said that, I shall ask that we navigate this valley of prose together as I both endeavor to highlight some of the secrets embedded in Bill 10 from my vantage point and reiterate what other people have submitted on this issue, shall we?

After going through the clauses that make amendment Bill 10, which has sparked heated debate across the width and breadth of this country, I laughed in disbelief of the secret agenda being pushed. I wondered how a group of sober and learned grownups could convene at some place to draft such an abhorrent document that seeks to obliterate the very fabric of democracy that we as a country have laboured so hard to weave over the years. Even before one delves into the analysis of the bill clause by clause, maybe the pertinent question that should arise is the motive behind it. For a moment, let us hold all things equal and relook Bill 10 in its raw form, shall we? If, God forbid, this piece of legislation amendment Bill is allowed to see the light of day, what kind of governance would this country descend into? Is this how morally low mankind can stoop in his pursuit of or to retain power?

It is mind boggling how men and women that were, until the time they publicly declared allegiance to Bill 10, held in high esteem in society, have seemingly traded integrity for political expediency. Listening to how unwilling they are to edit the contents of Bill 10 and their excuses as to why they wouldn’t want to redraft the bill itself, one would get an impression that Bill 10 was generated by some computer somewhere, whose programming they have no control over. In fact, this was insinuated by one of the so-called honourable MPs, when he stated on one of the radio stations when he said there is hardly anything that could be done to the bill as it was drafted by technocrats, what a joke! Are technocrats not human beings?

In their effort to confuse the “enemy” and lure the citizens to support Bill 10, proponents have subtly endeavoured to conceal the evils being propagated in processes and semantics. Imagine someone trying to school you on how laws come to life, telling you that there is nothing that can be done to change Bill 10 because it was already drafted, what do these people take us for? You may have heard them claim that the prescribed process was followed and therefore the bill is legal, which process? NDF? In any case, when legality comes head-to -head with morality, which one should take precedence? Legality never always entail morality, but in the mind of selfish politicians, the law is the only thing that will stop their unbridled appetite for power. In any case, how can they even walk the path of morality that they ceased to walk in the day they were ushered into office? The only time one expects to see them on that road again is when they are stripped of that power, that is how it works unfortunately.

I was privileged to attend the discussion forum on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel last month. What a spirit of unity of purpose Zambians showed against the retrogressive bill the forum brought out! First to speak on the night was counsel Linda Kasonde. Those who think only a deep voice like mine can exude command should have listened to Linda to appreciate the Bemba saying: “umwana ushenda atasha nyina ukunaya”, directly translated as a child who doesn’t travel thinks their mother is the best cook. In her soft voice, my sister unequivocally defended the Constitution with the vigour of a tigress fending off hyenas from her cubs. Every word that proceeded from her mouth did nothing less than punching holes in the infamous Bill. Throughout her debate, she spoke with an emphasis that showed that she meant business. One wonders what was going on in the mind of her junior lawyer colleague who had played a fast one her when they had a one on one debate earlier and was her panel-mate again, as she increasingly sounded like she wanted to take it personal. He must have breathed a sigh of relief to hear her wind up without mentioning his name. Her job was done and the tone was set.

Sitting there and pretending to be minding my business, I was busy eavesdropping on the whispers and running comments of those that I was seated close to for as long as the debate lasted. Save for three gentlemen that sat right in front of me, the general feeling that one would get judging from the reactions of many is that Bill 10 is nothing more than a failed scheme by those in power to titillate the masses for dictatorship. Even to those that elect to bury their heads in the sand and refuse to accept the atmosphere as given, will confess that the feeling that Bill 10 is headed for the trash bin was, at the barest minimum palpable in the auditorium.

As I was still struggling to glean sense from the submissions that were being made ,this time by the Bill10 “ bashibukombe”, groom’s marriage counsellor himself, Honourable Kopulande, I overhead one of the three seemingly pro-Bill10 gentlemen who sat a row in front of mine saying, “after all there is no difference between Bill 10 and the select committee resolutions”. I was like, what? Forgetting that I was not party to that conversation, I unconsciously interjected and said that was not true.

At once, all the gentlemen turned around, as if to sort out whoever had made that scathing interjection. Upon beholding their faces, which, depending on what scares the hell out of you most, could exude both the fearfulness of a cadre from the ruling party and the inquisitiveness of government operatives, specially planted in such places to fish out deviants. For some seconds, I blamed my big mouth for putting my already troubled life in harm’s way. Just when I was about to raise my hands to show remorse for my crude manners, one of them, the very one who looked most informed, opened his mouth to ask me what the difference between the two documents was. As I was still trying to analyse the genuiness of his question, a debate ensued among themselves and they looked divided. As this was happening, Honorable Kopulande was still on the floor of the House labouring to explain how his Bill 10 groom was willing to change and adopt some select committee manners once allowed to marry. It was too late. My sister had already raised a red flag against Bill10.

As they conversed, one with another, I realised just how ignorant many people are about Bill 10 and what opportunity had presented itself before me to do my country a service. Though in a manner that initially instilled so much fear in me that the faint hearted cannot contain, I realised, even as remembered the Bemba saying: “apatebeta Lesa tapafuka cushi”, that indeed my dream to one day stand before men demystifying issues of public interest had been answered, though in a dramatic way. I seized the opportunity to look and sound learned, at least to these men. I conducted the Bill 10 lesson so passionately that someone who doesn’t know what I do for a living would think my life depends on it.

By the time honourable Mwiimbu was taking the floor to baptise the notorious bill in his pool of legal experience for repentance , I had already converted three from the false Bill 10 doctrine that is being preached by those in power. His eloquent debate only served to cement my message, which I delivered almost word for word like Mr Mwiimbu’s as if I was using his notes, in my convents’ hearts. I convinced them that there was life beyond the last token. The rest is history.

My interaction with these colleagues was a big revelation of how Team Bill 10 has deceived many into believing that there actually is no dichotomy between Bill 10 and select committee resolutions. Lairs! Compounded by the fact that we Zambians are lazy at reading, the falsehoods that those in power have been feeding the less suspecting masses on have got the potential to make even the elite fall. To achieve their ill-intended and selfish cause, they have sought to use their best artillery in form of some of their overzealous lawyers, who using their endowment of speech and out of desperation for recognition within the rank and file of their party, have offered themselves as sacrificial lambs for the success of Bill 10. You don’t want to lend such individuals your ear unless you are well-read because the moment you do, you can be sure to start defending the last coin by the time they are done with you, at least even passively.

Bill 10 has never and will never be the same as those select committee resolutions, are we together? Never! They may traverse the width and breadth of this country dangling all those carrots such as the delimitation clause embedded in Bill 10 whilst promising to replace all the contentious clauses with select committee resolutions. Do not listen to them, it is a scam! The fact is that they see it to be their last hope for survival in next year’s elections, period! If truly they are willing to amend some of the clauses, why did they not withdraw it instead of merely deferring it when it hit the snag last time around? Why needlessly allow the country to descend into such a divisive debate when it is already stressed with economic maladies? Do these people care juxtapose the financial cost of redrafting Bill 10 , against the potential collateral damage it will cause to both their careers and public perception , whether it goes through or otherwise? From the way they have conducted themselves over this matter, one may well suppose that for Team Bill 10, the only thing they count as cost is one that results into an ATM visitation or at least cause them to dig into their pockets, isn’t it? They have no reputation to protect, after all.

Lest you our leaders are still living in the past, Zambians are no longer the gullible lot that you used to manipulate at will. Save for a few, we Zambians have learnt from our past mistakes and realised that with the arrogant crop of leaders we have been having lately, the only dependable avenue of recourse at our disposal is our right of caveat emptor. We shall scrutinize issues and guard against the problem of adverse selection because our leaders are a moral hazard. With the way they have espoused the “each one for himself but God for us all” mantra through their actions, we can only continue to render our trust to them at our own peril. We need to defend ourselves.

The most categorical and interestingly blunt submission of the night came from the learned counsel Mr John Sangwa. Unlike counsel Jack Mwiimbu who was magnanimous enough to give Bill 10 a chance if only it met certain conditions, Mr Sangwa outrightly consigned it to the abyss. Enhanced by the clarity of his speech, the fashion in which he delivered his content-loaded submission was a lecture from which not only a person like myself stood to benefit, but also some of the lawyers who were on the panel. Defying all those lecturer to learner ratio odds, Mr Sangwa delivered his lecture with aplomb and ease, sending the entire hall into a frenzy much to the disgust of Team last token. What a night to remember!

I share his views and am not ashamed to declare my discipleship to him on this one. On those conmen who will come with such appeals as “let’s not throw the baby with the dirty bathing water “, Mr Sangwa submitted that both the baby and the bath water were a fallacy aimed at pushing a selfish agenda and should be dismissed forthwith. I couldn’t agree more with him on everything. Who am I to contend with him on this issue when it does not require one to be a rocket scientist to see through the cheap machinations by those in power to prolong their stay? Keep away, it is a trap!

With the hunger situation our country is currently wallowing in, this Bill 10 battle is a typical example of those battles in which you can only triumph if you don’t participate in it at all. Otherwise, they will get a Eurobond and buy everyone. Hence the walking out of parliament by some MPs every time Bill 10 is brought to the House is the best approach. You will hear them say that this is just a bill which will still be subjected to parliamentary debate, with three stages of voting standing in its way. True as it may be, but maybe another bill. Not Bill 10. Like I have already alluded to, why insisting that a bill that has failed to find favour in the eyes of majority Zambians, still goes to be debated in its raw state. On whose behalf when we the represented have refused to buy into it?

Until one Andrew spilled the beans, it was difficult to tell what the source of their overconfidence was, because money is and has never been everything. Maybe Andrew’s revelations explain the arrogance exhibited by some leaders on the issue of Bill 10 as they be heard in some quarters saying not even stakeholders could stand in their way to amending the law to their advantage. Many wondered what could have motivating such carefree talk. Apparently counting on their double pronged attack approach of corruption on one flank and the “do as I say power”, power on the other, advocates of Bill 10 have been so upbeat about its success that they think no one can stand in their way in as far as the bill agenda is concerned, not even all the people of Zambia.

If Andrew’s claims are anything to go by, the people of this country can rest assured that he will rid those in power of their supernatural powers so that one of the attack flanks will be disabled. This will leave us with one prayer point in the name of corruption to dedicate our prayer efforts towards. Because of the selfishness of the human heart, it wouldn’t be a farfetched supposition that none of the MPs, among those that we would need to depend on to stop Bill 10 once it is adopted for debate, may choose to walk the Iscariot lane. As such, prayers against the spirit if avarice that may cost us so dearly as a nation, are a must. Such are the noble causes that “mama” should call national prayers for. Your ministry, by design mama should side with the poor masses on this issue of the last token because that is what true religion entails.

I am aware that I have not said anything on counsel Ngulube’s debate. It is because he did not do anything different from his usual reverse psychology sentiments and boastful reminders that he is a lawyer. Nothing new really. The question session had a few highlights that could not just go unnoticed. The Bisa princess was another reminder and wake up call to us men who still think the kitchen alone is the woman’s office. The moment she laid her hands on the microphone, she wasted no time to single out and quarantine Mr Ngulube for her scathing jabs. For some reason, Mr Ngulube looked to have become the sitting duck of the panel as negative chants of his name kept coming from the audience for almost as long as the debate lasted. If he was not a strong man tasked with the duty to defend the last token, he would have had a night to forget.

May I conclude by reminding us that the power to stop Bill 10 lies in our hands. Team Bill 10 will use all the artillery at their disposal to try and get a result from their last token (Bill 10) because therein lies their last hope of remaining in power. Those who may be asking how this power is in our hands should remember that the very MPs that we are depending on to vindicate us do not actually have express powers to do as they wish, but an obligation to do as we their employers say. Hope I’m not sounding like one Andrew. If, as fate may have it, they receive a compelling offer to do the wrong thing, they should come back to us so that we sit down and build consensus on the way forward together.

Should we decide to fall for the bait, let us do it together so that there is no pointing fingers. But since that cannot happen, not even in utopia, let us tell our MPs to keep clear of Bill 10. Once they allow it to be opened for debate in the house, there is no law compelling those pushing for Bill 10 to replace those clauses with select committee recommendations. Hence if they did, it would purely be out of discretion. We shall be at their mercy.

Talking of discretion and mercy, did you know that the two only thrive where integrity abounds? If your answer to this question is yes, let us not experiment with the supreme law of the land. If you know, then you know. Let’s not be cheated that even if, peradventure it goes through the adoption stage through some machinations, there is still another chance to stop it at its final hurdle. It is a lie because the learning curve principle will now work in their favor. By this time, they will have sharpened the art of buying their way through this process. We are under siege, ironically from those that are supposed to protect us. The success of the hunter is the doom of the prey, remember? Let us do our bit.

