They have gone to court seeking answers on why the Government didn’t go to Parliament to seek permission before contracting its debt since the enchantment of the new constitution in 2016. What’s their rationale? One of the constitutional provisions being discussed under Bill 10 has to do with debt contraction. Therefore, the UPND presented this summon to the speaker that they cannot discuss matters which are currently in court especially and following the ConCourt’s ruling that the speaker violated the constitution when he declared the Roan seat vacant when the matter was still in Court.

As the Minister of health and his counterparts were busy addressing the nation and the UPND MPs were busy doing a roll call before HH could address the press, Dipak Patel and his lawyers were busy in court. So the matter of bill 10 has been put on hold as the Speaker goes to his chambers to study the matter and thereby make a ruling on the matter.

Mwamba Peni