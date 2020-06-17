By McDonald Chipenzi

BILL 10 UNDERMINES LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN ZAMBIA

Zambia has been preaching about decentralisation since the launch of this millennium exhibited by production of policies and incorporating clauses in the Constitution and other laws.

Donor money were solicited by the government to roll out the decentralisation policies and of it went into workshops and orientation meetings coupled with the production of IEC materials, yet the same government is undermining the process.

The creation of new districts to upto 116 total districts from the 76 districts we had by 2011 in Zambia, was premised on implementation of decentralisation policy.

The desire of the 2016 constitution was to enhance decentralisation in this country as it introduced elective mayors/chairperson who were supposed to be executive.

The Constitution also had set up a distinction between an MP and the Council and directed that the Provincial and government should not interfere in the operations of the local authorities.

Alas, Bill 10 wants to reverse all that and empower the central government to take control of the operations of local authorities.

According to Bill 10 Artil 152 (2l) that directs the Provincial and central government not interfere in the operations of the local authorities is slated for repeal.

Bill 10 brings back or retains MPs, some who are ministers, in the councils as Councilors as well as law makers and to vote for mayors/chairpersons and their deputies instead of the residents of each districts.

Forgetting that what partly caused the removal of the MPs/ministers from being Councilors was their non availability during council meetings and also autonomy to councils was undermined by their presence.

Bill 10 wants residents to have no say in the elections of their Mayors/chairpersons which is blow to the notion of giving powers to the people to determine their affairs.

Bill 10 wants mayors/chairpersons to be accountable only to the Councilors and perhaps parties that sponsored them.

Reject Bill 10 and promote decentralisation in Zambia.