By Macdonald Chipenzi

BILL 10 VS REPEALOF PUBLIC ORDER ACT (POA): ANY RELATIONSHIP?

I have listened and heard some people argue that to repeal PoA, Bill 10 must pass into law. Knowing that PoA is a bad law, it is now being used as a bait to canvass support among political players to support the passage of Bill 10.

The arguement that PoA repeal require the passage of Bill 10 is as faulty as the argument that Coronavirus does not exist in Zambia.

In my view the dilly-dally in repealing the Public Order Act (1955) is deliberate and political so as to win support for Bill 10.

This Act is anchored on people’s rights and to enjoy their freedoms of Assembly, association, opinion and dissemination as enshrined in the Bill of Rights (1996).

BILL 10 is not amending the Bill of Rights that the PoA is supposed to operationalise. In any case, amendment to the Bill of Rights requires a national Referendum to be held.

If we read Art 20 of the Bill of Rights in the Constitution it stresses that;

“…a person shall not be hindered in the enjoyment of his [her] freedom of expression, that is to say, freedom to hold opinions without interference, freedom to receive ideas and information without interference, freedom to impart and communicate ideas and information without interference, whether the communication be to the public generally or to any person or class of persons, and freedom from interference with his correspondence”.

Further, Art 21 opines that “…a person shall not be hindered in the enjoyment of his [her] freedom of Assembly and Association, that is to say, his[her] right to assemble freely and associate with other persons and in particular to form or belong to any political party, trade union or other Association for the protection of his[her] interests”.

This is the current law and to change these Articles one needs to call and hold a national Referendum.

In the repeal of the PoA there is no need to amend these articles but all what is needed is the repealed POA taking care of these articles in the Bill of Rights. It has nothing to do with Bill 10 which only is amending those articles that can be amended by the National Assembly without a referendum.

Since the PoA was enacted in 1955 before, may be, this Bill of Rights (1996) was fused into this constitution, all what is required in its repeal is to realign it to the provisions of the above articles and assign and award citizens their rights and freedoms being restricted by the current provisions of the PoA.

Does anyone need Bill 10 to realign the PoA with Articles 20 and 21, the answer is no! But why this sluggish by government to repeal it, purely poltics and selfishness as it benefits the sitting ruling regimes.

Therefore, the argument that the PoA repeal is awaiting Bill 10 to pass is as deceitful and treacherous as arguing that the delimitation of constituencies in Zambia requires the passage of Bill 10 into law.

I submit.