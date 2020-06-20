Bill 10 Will Resolve Succession Wrangles Among Traditional Leaders Says President Lungu

SENGA HILL, Saturday, June 20, 2020 (SMART EAGLES)

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has assured the Chiefs in Zambia that once amended, bill 10 will help in resolving the succession wrangles.

The President said at the moment, government does not have powers to Gazzet or Degazette a traditional leader.

He said this yesterday in Senga Hill when he met Chief Mpande of the Mambwe people of Northern Province and five sub-chiefs in the area.

Responding to Chief Mpande who on behalf of other traditional leaders, asked him to intervene and help resolve the succession wrangles in the area, President Lungu said bill 10 seek to resolve such issues.

The President said at the moment, any one can stand up and declare themselves chiefs because they do not need the approval of government.

He said that was why stakeholders needed to support bill 10 which was aimed at resolving succession wrangles.

The Head of State said once amended, bill 10 would allow Chiefs to have a say on who becomes Chiefs in their area of jurisdiction.

And President Lungu has encouraged Chiefs to spearhead development in their Chiefdoms stating that there could be no development without the participation of traditional leaders.

He said his government recognizes the importance of traditional leaders hence the creation of the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs.

And speaking earlier, Chief Mpande thanked the President for various projects that were being undertaken in the district.

“We are seeing what is happening in terms of development and it is very appreciated,” Chief Mpande said.

He also appealed to the President to consider improving the water reticulation, roads infrastructure and connect the area to the national grid.

President Lungu who was accompanied Senior government and ruling party officials also inspected Senga Hill district hospital where he interacted with patients and other people in the area.

The Head of State is in Northern Province for a three day working visit to inspect various government projects, meet traditional leaders and interact with the ruling PF party officials.