– Jennifer, the daughter of Bill Gates, has got engaged to her young Egyptian boyfriend, Nayel Nassar

– The 23-year-old woman said she will like to grow and learn together with him

– Nassar also said he felt like the luckiest and happiest man in the world when she said yes

The eldest daughter of Bill Gates, Jennifer, has got engaged to her heartthrob, Nayel Nassar. She made the news known on Wednesday, January 29, on her Instagram account.

In the picture she shared, she captioned it with a lovely message that said: “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind”.

She continued by talking about how her lover swept her off her feet, adding that she would love to spend the rest of her life “learning, laughing and growing” together with him.

In another picture on her account, Jennifer appears surprised at the proposal as her mouth is agape. She can be also seen wearing a fancy diamond ring.

It should be noted that she was born in Medina, Washington and recently got her degree in biology at Stanford University, and presently is a med student, Daily Mail.

Nassar, on the other hand, was raised in Kuwait and is 28-years-old. He bagged a degree in economics and management from same university.

The Egyptian millionaire on his account also posted how the yes she gave him has made him the luckiest and happiest.

Jennifer replied to his message: “Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you’re everything to me.”

Another thing worthy of note is that the lovers have always made their affection public as they are in the habit of replying to each other’s messages.