There was outrage in Solwezi, North-Western Province when a Government and Unicef sponsored billboard put up with the local language part on it written in Bemba.

The Billboard had the famous Bemba expression, “imit ikula e mpanga”, to mean the future below to the young, and “Ndangala, Ndasambilila Ndakula” to mean I play, I learn and I thrive.

Local people felt that the local language on the billboard should have been written in any of the common indigenous languages like Kaonde, Luvale, or Lunda.

Local authorities have since moved in and the billboard has been replaced with the one with writings in Kaonde, with “bichi bikoma yo ntanda” and “Nkaya, Nfunda, Nkomenako” respectively

Lately, billboards have become the center of contestation with calls by many stakeholders complaining about the many billboards written in Chinese across the country.

In May the Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba called for the removal of all notices written in Chinese from all public places and replace them with English.