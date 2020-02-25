THE SPECULATIONS ARE NOW OVER

I wish to take this opportunity to now officially announce to you my family and friends that the speculations about my future as DC Kitwe are now over as my contract which ended on 10th February 2020 has now not been renewed and this therefore means am officially out of contracts as DC Kitwe.

I therefore wish to take this opportunity to thank His Exellency The Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the opportunity given to me as a young man and a novice in public service to serve in his govt .I will forever cherish this golden opportunity that was given to me by the president and the experience I have gotten for the last three years i have been in office will forever be cherished.

I wish to thank the people of Kitwe for the fantastic support that you rendered to me when I superintended over the affairs of the city I go out a very proud man of having worked with a very supportive people and I will forever be indebted to you mwebena kitwe pantu muli banchimwela.

I wish to thank my stuff my friends and family for the support and I will forever be grateful for the journey we took.

Binwell Chansa Mpundu.