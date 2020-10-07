By Michael Kaluba in Kitwe

The imminent arrest of former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu for alleged unlawful assembly could not be effected today after he failed to show up at Zambia Police Kitwe headquarters this morning.

Mr. Mpundu was summoned to appear before police at Kitwe headquarters at 09:00 hours today but did not show up with his lawyer Irvin Mulenga of Irvin Mulenga and company stating that they have instead written Zambia Police to allow for Mr. Mpundu to be availed on Monday.

Mr. Mulenga explained to Phoenix News in Kitwe that Mr. Mpundu was summoned for the alleged unlawful assembly but that he could not be availed today as summoned because his lawyers had other commitments.

Earlier, Mr. Mpundu disclosed to Phoenix News that he believed the summon was meant to effect an arrest on him.

And Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed that Mr. Mpundu was summoned in connection with the alleged unlawful assembly case that he appeared for before police in Mindola on Monday but declined to confirm that an arrest order has been issued against the embattled former Kitwe District Commissioner.

Mr. Mpundu was on Monday warned and cautioned over unlawful assembly alleged to have happened in Luyando community in Nkana Constituency of Kitwe barely 24 hours after he publicly expressed interest to challenge the incumbent for the parliamentary seat next year.

PHOENIX NEWS