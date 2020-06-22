By Kasebamashila Kaseba

BIRTH OF THE WEEKLY POST IN 26TH JULY, 1991 AND THE DEATH OF THE POST IN 21ST JUNE, 2016

– four years since death after 25 years of life –

QUIT! A test of comradeship

The closure of The Post on June 21, 2016 marked the beginning of a tough season for those of us who worked there. At some point, it seemed so surreal, like unending like an unending nightmare. I thought the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) would eventually re-open the institution. However, it was not to be. To this day, Zambia’s largest selling privately-owned newspaper remains closed. Events that led to that fateful day in June 2016 saw the commencement of comradeship trials.

We confidently assured our ‘friends’ that cared to ask, regarding the way forward, that the company would he reopened sooner than expect¬ed because it was not a kantemba (makeshift shop) kind of newspaper that would be shut in the manner it had. Personally, I never thought it would get this far. But as the days grew to weeks and then months, it began to sink in that there may not be a future for The Post. The days of The Post may have come to an end.

I began to realise something. Many of those that called ‘us’ either for coverage or merely to check, on us when The Post was thriving, all disappeared. Government sources, celebrities, even friends from the public and private media, stopped associating with us.

Our six months of operation under the closed Post Newspaper were heartbreaking. Despite all the many negative things people said about him, it was Dr Fred M’membe who was our strength during those trying months. The experience was thrilling; we mingled more and cemented our comradeships further. We worked as though we were brothers and sisters. And for many of us, this seemed like a revolution.

*Bare Breasts – “The untold Story of a Zambian Journalist” by David Kashiki (2017) pp 47/48