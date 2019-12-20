What a shame that the same ‘Bishop’ Edward Chomba who falsified information about our Party President Hakainde Hichilema, that subsequently won him praises and reward of a lucrative government appointment by the PF, is today facing disciplinary action from the same Party, for what they consider as telling falsehoods, and alarming the nation on the state of the newly constructed flyover bridge in Longacres, Lusaka.

You reap what you sow. As a so called man of God, this should have been a familiar principle to you.

Dununa reverse ba Bishop.

Subeta Mutelo

Deputy National Youth Chairman

UPND