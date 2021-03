Bishop “eats” congregant’s finger during prayers

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl of Lusaka risks losing her hand after Bishop Taxson Mathotho of Christ Church of Miracles allegedly bit her finger to remove ‘contaminated blood’ that he claimed was making her ill.

But bishop Mathotho said he bit the girl who is admitted to University Teaching Hospital by accident while praying for her deliverance.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail