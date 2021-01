BISHOP HAMUNGOLE IS DEAD

Monze Diocese Catholic Bishop, Moses Hamungole who earlier in the month tested positive for Covid-19 is dead.

In the first week of January, late Bishop Hamungole released a statement, which was also seen by Byta FM News, disclosing that he had been transferred to Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital in Lusaka.

The Board, Management and Staff of Byta FM wishes Bishop Hamungole’s family and friends heartfelt condolences.

MHSRIEP.

Source: Byta