Prophet Seer1 writes:

He has the single largest congregation in Zambia.

He is the richest Pastor in the history of Zambia.

The current minister of Religious Affairs is one of his pastors and his church member.

A good number of the Zambia political leaders are his church members.

No matter how bad the economy is, he’s not effected because he can afford to have dinner in France and breakfast in the US but he has spoken out the truth for the sake of the poor and oppressed in Zambia.

Bishop Joe Imakando. God bless you.

While these other hungry musicians and idiots that call themselves men and women of God in different class rooms and halls are looking for food to survive in the name of prophecy are talking rubbish, Bishop Imakando has chosen to speak the truth.

Listen to this.

#Seer1