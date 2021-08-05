Imakando has no deal with Hichilema -Bread of Life says

Bread of Life Bishop Joe Imakando has come under fire after his video went viral where he was directing all his congregants to vote based on how hard life is. Imakando told his congregants that they are responsible for their suffering for voting for a government that has subjected them to suffering.

The PF has branded Imakando as a surrogate of the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and accused him of having a deal with the main opposition leader. Imakando’s Church has refuted the story

Bread of Life statement:

Bread of Life Church International General Overseer Bishop Imakando would like to refute information circulating on social media that he has cut a deal with UPND president Hakahinde Hichilema, who is the presidential candidate of the UPND Alliance.

Bishop Imakando did not hold any meeting with Mr Hichilema on July 30th 2021 as alleged in the caption of a picture in which he is shown standing alongside the UPND leader and Pastor Kangwa Chileshe, a UPND member.

The picture in question was taken on February 25th, 2018, in our church’s visitors’ lounge when Mr Hichilema and his encourage attended a Sunday service at the Blessing Centre in Emmasdale, Lusaka.

Allegations that a secret meeting was held between the Bishop and UPND president are baseless and malicious.Like other politicians from different political parties, Mr Hichilema has occasionally visited our church to worship with us.However, he has not visited us in the recent past. Therefore, the allegation against Bishop Imakando, like similar ones that have been orchestrated against him in the recent past, must be dismissed with deserved contempt.

Administration, Bread of Life Church International.

Posted earlier by Pastor Chris Maboshe.