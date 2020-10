Bishop Joe Imakando’s son Marries

Congratulations to Bread of Life member of the clergy, Pastor Jonathan Imakando, who married South African born, Dr. Kgabo Radipere Imakando.

Pastor Jonathan Imakando is the last born son to the famous Bishop, Bishop Joe Imakando, Founder and Overseer of Bread of Life Church International.

We congratulate them on their lovely wedding ceremony held in Lusaka.