

By Balewa Zyuulu

Miracle Impact Ministries International Senior Pastor John Nundwe has complained over what he has termed as continued persecution by government over his identity since 2011.

Addressing the media at his Olympia Park residence in Lusaka this morning, Bishop Nundwe commonly known as bishop john general says it is unfair for government to continue persecuting him over his nationality when the matter was sorted out in the courts out law.

The clergy who says is originally from Chief Kambombo in Kanyinga village of Chama District in Muchinga Province, explains that when he went for passport renewal last week, his credentials were confiscated by passport office officials claiming that he is not Zambian.

Bishop Nundwe further claims that his life is under serious threat from unknown people who have been tracking his movements especially at night.

