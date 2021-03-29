GIVE PF a protest vote on August 12 because they have made you suffer, Bishop John Mambo urges Zambians.

In an interview with The Mast, Bishop Mambo, who is Chikondi Foundation president, said Zambia needs men and women that would liberate the country from the jaws of poverty.

He said the country was not short of leaders.

Bishop Mambo said those that had failed, like the PF, should pave way for others to take up the reigns.

He further wondered where Zambia was heading with escalating commodity prices.

“If you are going to vote because someone has promised that you are going to touch the moon, we are going to see Christ tomorrow, it will never work. The current leadership, in all angles, they have promised us a lot of things. Before PF came in power, they promise us more money in your pocket. The question is: do you have the money in your pocket? The answer is no. But on the other side, there is a lot of money flying around among cadres close to those in power,” Bishop Mambo said. “In the last five years they have impoverished us and today they have come with real currency to distribute. See how money is being distributed! Some are putting it on top of mattresses. For me, I say; if that money is given to those who are weak spiritually, that is your money. Share with your relatives but vote wisely.”

Bishop Mambo warned that people would show displeasure if their votes get stolen.

“As we head toward August 2021 election, my appeal is that the body of Christ be the body of Christ as a church. If Zambia is going to witness a worse scenario in terms of people revolting or showing their anger, is if they vote according to their wishes and then you steal a vote from them,” he said. “Everyone is watching that you cannot manipulate the system even though we all know that for now. When you hear a blind person saying fight me, beat me, you must know that that blind person is armed with a stone behind. The confidence of the ruling party where they keep on saying we shall win at all cost it is very dangerous in a democracy.”

And Bishop Mambo said President Edgar Lungu had a good personality but he had accepted to be used by wrong people that surround him.

He alleged that President Lungu had been surrounded by corrupt individuals that want everyone to accept corruption as a best practice for quick cash.

Bishop Mambo warned that there would be no Zambia to talk about if PF was voted in power in the August polls.

“If the current PF with the current leadership is voted into power, we are in big trouble because they have accepted corruption to be the means of living. We are going to be a mafia state. Under PF, everyone wants to make quick money,” said Bishop Mambo. “People must be prepared as they go for the elections. For once, Zambians have a chance to redeem this system from getting destroyed by selfish individuals.”