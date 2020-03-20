Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mpika, His Rt. Rev. Justin Mulenga has died.

Bishop Mulenga died this morning at the University Teaching Hospital(UTH) after a short illness.

Vicar General Fr. Paul Simukanze announced the passing of Bishop Mulenga.

Bishop Mulenga was born on 28 February 1955 in Kabwe, Central Province to Mr. Cosmas Mulenga and Mrs. Marianne Yamusebo.

In 1962 the family moved to Rosa Mission in Kasama Archdiocese, where he began school.

In 1975 he entered Evelyn Hone College in Lusaka and obtained a Diploma in Accountancy and Business Studies (1979).

In 1989 he started seminary life again in the Pontifical Beda College in Rome.

He was ordained Priest on 18 July 1993 by Archbishop James M. Spaita, for the Archdiocese of Kasama.

He served in many positions (Treasurer General, Pastoral Coordinator, to mention but two) and places within the Archdiocese of Kasama.

On 23 December 2015 he was appointed Bishop of Mpika, and his predecessor Archbishop Ignatius Chama consecrated him Bishop on 12 March 2016; his two co-consecrators being Bishop Lungu (Chipata) and Bishop Chisenga (Mansa).

As his motto, Bishop Mulenga chose the words from John 19:26 “Behold your Son, behold your Mother”.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.