By Priscar CIC private reporter

Copperbelt province -Chingola

BISHOP JOSEPH S KAZHILA CONDEMNS POLICE BRUTALITY AGAINST INCARCERATED NDC LEADER’S WIFE AND FAMILY AS HE WRITES ON HIS PAGE.

We wish to condemn police brutality and arresting of Mrs. Kambwili and her daughter at the court yesterday.

Come on people, the family is traumatized by the jailing of its head and surely in their crying it’s insensitive of our police to add more salt to their wounds no matter how wrong they may have cried.

Zambia Police shouldn’t be enjoying to arrest percieved law breakers but should first make efforts to caution and educate them in a humane way and only effect an arrest when they persist.

We therefore appeal to and ask the authorities to urgently look into this matter and release them forthwith.

Meanwhile we also appeal to the Republican President to help in having Dr. Kambwili, who is a diabetic patient, released from jail as a guesture of national reconciliation.

[email protected]