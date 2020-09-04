Bishop John Mambo has called on President Edgar Lungu to explain how he grew his personal wealth from K2.1 million to roughly K22 million over the course of just one year.

Speaking on behalf of his charitable organisation, the Chikondi Foundation, Bishop Mambo said that since the president was in public office when he acquired this wealth, it would be reasonable to assume he did so using his public position.

“We also call on Zambian citizens not to lose sight of the fact that those in national leadership are the ones responsible over national resources and assets and have a duty to inform citizens what plans they have to make their lives better’.

Bishop Mambo’s comments come amid ongoing investigations into UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, who is accused by former finance minister Edith Nawakwi of enriching himself during the privatisation of certain state assets during the 1990s.

Bishop Mambo dismissed the allegations against Hichilema as a ‘witch-hunt’, adding that the investigation was merely being used by the PF government to discredit its political rival.

“It would appear as though this issue is a well calculated scheme than genuine concern by those in power,” he said.

Bishop Mambo concluded that such accusations had been made against Mr Hichilema time and again, with no evidence to support them.