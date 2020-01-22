By Logic Lukwanda

A Clergyman says it is sad that some men and women of God have been turned into champions of the contents of the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019.

Bishop John Mambo feels the clergymen and women have been funded to promote Bill 10 at the expense of Evangelism and Salvation.

He told Phoenix News that instead of preaching the gospel to people, some clergymen and women have been hired to promote Bill 10 whose contents have not been approved by many.

Bishop Mambo who is an opponent of Bill 10 says what some men and women of God have done is tantamount to lowering themselves before the interest of politicians in exchange for money.

